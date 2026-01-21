Dramatic video shows rescue of 2-year-old who was taken with stolen car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is actively searching for a man accused of stealing a car and kidnapping the child inside. The child was found safe around two hours after the initial incident was reported.

The department shared body camera video of the moments when officers safely located the little boy. You can watch above.

On Tuesday, January 20, at approximately 2:43 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a 911 call reporting a kidnapping and the theft of a 2021 black Kia Seltos from an apartment complex in the 2700 block of King Street. The 2-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle at the time it was stolen, police said.

Police say the car was found abandoned just before 5 p.m. near the Springs Rescue Mission in Downtown Colorado Springs.

On Wednesday, KRDO13 spoke with a man who identified himself as the father of the little boy. He said it was one of the most terrifying times of his life when his son was missing. He also tells us they were so beyond relieved when he was found and returned to them safe and sound. The father says the whole family is working to process what occurred.

CSPD credits the use of surveillance technology in locating the vehicle. Police say they used the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) to immediately deploy resources, including a drone as a first responder (DFR), and began monitoring CCTV, red light cameras, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) systems, and live officer body-worn camera feeds in an effort to locate the boy and the stolen vehicle.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez says he was tracking the case as it was unfolding from the RTCC. He says they watched the live body camera footage as the boy was rescued.

"It was absolutely a relief. You know, you saw the child start to cry. And I think everybody was heartbroken over that. And, you know, you're so concerned," Police Chief Vasquez continued, "I think when a situation is unfolding, just like this, they're so focused on trying to find, in this case, the child. So they're not necessarily thinking emotionally, but as soon as you see something like that, you can't help but, to kind of think, wow, this is great and amazing."

CSPD says it continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

KRDO13 asked the department about a suspect description of the suspect, and police said they were unable to share that at this time.

