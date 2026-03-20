THE MILITARY FAMILY Army veteran finds healing through archery, offers therapy to others

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One Army veteran hopes to bring relief to others in the way he found his own: archery.

Sam Westfall was an M1 Abrams Tank mechanic in the Army from 1994-2001. Sadly, his Army career came to an end after a horrific accident involving the large machine.

"It crushed my thigh flat, all the muscles, dislocated a hip, and the knee. The Army said, 'If you can't run, we have no further use for ya,'" said Westfall.

In the aftermath, Westfall admits he turned to alcohol and firearms as he struggled with PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

"It's not the best combination."

That's when a friend urged him to try archery.

"It takes you out of your mind, out of what you're thinking, whatever cycle that is of depression or PTSD, it eliminates it altogether. When you go to the gun range, you've got ear muffs on, earplugs in. You can't really have a conversation. You're just putting bullets in a target downrange."

Now, going on 15 years using archery as his therapy, Westfall is inviting other active duty, veterans, and civilians alike to the Valor Archery Challenge, a one-and-a-half-mile hike that puts participants through a 30-target course. The targets themselves are even strategically picked: a T. Rex, a honey badger, a flamingo, a mini elk, and a Sasquatch.

"For some veterans, shooting that silhouette creates different issues."

The course even includes various physical challenges, like kettlebell swings and shooting while kneeling -- should participants choose.

"The biggest piece is they walk away with a little camaraderie, a little bit of connection, and a whole lotta fun."

The next event with Valor Archery Challenge is April 25. Early bird pricing is $35 for adults, $15 for teens. Rentals are available.

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