Cat-themed fashion show benefitting local cat cafe and partnerning shelter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Comfort and Joy Cat Cafe is hosting its first-ever "Catwalk for the Cats" fashion show on Saturday benefitting the cafe and the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS).

The fashion show is cat-themed! The cafe has partnered with 10 local designers to bring their cat designs to the runway. There are over 80 volunteer designers, models and artists pitching in to help with the project. Local fashion designer Autumn Olive is spearheading the project.

The fashion show is on the top floor of the Copa Cabana Event Center off of 2410 S Academy. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. There will be 20 vendors with food, drinks and local arts and crafts.

Tickets start at $25.