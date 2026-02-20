THE MILITARY FAMILY: National Museum of WWII Aviation aims to expand reach for future generations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- There's a big expansion afoot, and it promises to double the existing space of the National Museum of World War II Aviation in Colorado Springs.

In fact, when this phase of construction is finished this August, it will boast 80,000 square feet of space to allow visitors to touch history; even more aircraft will be added to the current 30 planes, all of which are able to take flight.

One might think that with such a lineup of airworthy examples, patrons would be kept at a distance to preserve the planes' longevity.

"There's not a rope in the place," said Bill Klaers, President & CEO of the National Museum of WWII Aviation. "When you bring kids out here, and they walk around, and you can go over in the bomb bay of a B25 and put your head up inside it and look inside it, it's a 'wow' factor. It's all about inspiring kids into aviation careers."

Outside the existing hangar, huge footings outline the new hangar, which will mirror the existing one. Aircraft will be able to taxi right from the runway shared with the Colorado Springs Airport into the larger space.

Leaders hope that partnerships with the Smithsonian and National Parks Foundation will allow for traveling exhibits to increase the museum's footprint even more.

A final phase, for which funding has yet to begin, will boast a third building with a cafeteria, event space, and educational floor. Renderings show a west-facing glass wall with a full view of Pikes Peak.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.