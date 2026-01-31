Pueblo County discusses furloughing workers to address $10 million budget shortfall

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - During a recent board meeting, commissioners discussed potential solutions the county is looking at to address the next fiscal budget shortfall.

One option considered is to furlough employees.

During meetings earlier this week, Pueblo County commissioners addressed some driving factors of the current budget that led the county to this deficit.

Commissioner Miles Lucero addressed two major purchases, the Wells Fargo building and the county jail, which is an $18 million debt. Commissioner Paula McPheters said declining marijuana tax revenue isn't helping either.

Regardless of reasoning, a union representative voiced concerns that unpaid days are harmful.

"Behind every service is a person, a person with a family, a mortgage or rent, medical bills, and responsibilities. These are not abstract roles. They're real people," says Union Representative Josette Jaramillo.

However, commissioners told those in attendance at this week's meeting that furloughs may be necessary.

"The unfortunate part of all of this is I don't think unless we exhaust every option, the employee options, the real estate options. We're not going to get to where we need to be," says County Commissioner Miles Lucero.

In a work session on Thursday, the board concluded that ten of the current holidays will become unpaid, affecting all county workers, saving $1.5 million.

First of many strategies, says the board.

