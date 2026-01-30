On highways, parking lots & social media, you’ve seen this crazy truck – but is it street legal?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Up and down I-25 on the Front Range, you've probably seen this truck. On the back, a massive satellite-looking metal structure, kind of looking like a tipped-over Christmas tree or bugle snack. Then on the back, a banner with 'ICE' crossed out.

But is this vehicle even legal?

KRDO13 showed pictures of the custom build to the Colorado State Patrol. A sergeant told us over the phone that they would pull this vehicle over immediately because the license plate couldn't be seen. That's before even getting to talking about the rest of the structure.

Despite that, when we shared this picture (seen above) with CSP, showing a trooper right behind the vehicle in question, a spokesperson said that a citation was not issued, and the trooper never made contact with the vehicle.

KRDO13 security camera still.

Here at KRDO13, we got a good look at the truck up close when the driver came into our parking lot both Thursday night and Friday morning.

The driver wanted to speak with us about his issues with the trump administration's immigration policies and raise concerns about aggressive drivers he said were trying to push him off the road.

However, KRDO13 spoke to drivers who say that the vehicle has been seen driving extremely slowly on the highway or even pulled over on the shoulder.

As for our local police department, we've seen some pictures that show Colorado Springs Police Officers pulling over the truck. KRDO13 reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department to ask if they've issued any citations or pulled over the driver, but they haven't answered our questions.