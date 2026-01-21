Jammie January: learning to swim in clothing to prepare for for emergencies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A swim school in Colorado Springs is having its students swim in their pajamas all month long to learn how to stay afloat when you least expect to meet the water.

According to the National Library of Medicine, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury and death for children four and under. That's why the Little Fins Swim School is training its young children to swim to safety with a little extra weight.

There's a reason we take off our clothes and shoes when taking a dip. Clothing is heavy and awkward in the water, and a study suggests it substantially hinders swimming ability.

Little Fins said it wants its students to become comfortable with the extra weight and drag, so it doesn't come as a shock when accidents happen.

Accidental falls are unpredictable, a point "Jammie January" tries to hammer home. You would never purposely go for a dip right out of bed in your pajamas!

If you want to give it a try, do it under safe, controlled conditions. Don't do it outside in the Winter, and have someone with you! You will likely notice quite a difference in your efficiency in the water