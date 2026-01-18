Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s granddaughter makes her way to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tomorrow might be Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but honoring Dr. King started on Sunday with a gathering at Colorado College for an educational panel, earlier this evening with a special guest, his only granddaughter.

And who better to learn from than a descendant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. himself?

Panelists of all ages had the opportunity to engage in conversation with the young activist, 17-year-old Yolanda King, and ask her questions.

"I don't think any of usexpected that we would be able to discuss and have conversations like this with someone whose legacy has stretched so far," says Teiona Dantzler, a panelist.

"I am elated to be able to have this opportunity and now take what I am going to learn and pick up from this experience and carry it on within the Colorado Springs community, within the Pueblo community, and also in Denver as well," says Nicole Simmons-Rochon, an event mediator.

The choir sang gospel music to commemorate Dr. King's pastor days, and his granddaughter spoke on what it means to carry on the legacy of non-violence, while also reminding young kids that age is just a number.

"Activism is about using your platform for good. It's not a oh, let the adults handle this. Even if you've been told that. I've been told that a bunch of times. And that hasn't stopped me," says Yolanda King.

However, the celebration is not over just yet.

Tomorrow, the Martin Luther King Legacy Preservation Society will be participating in a unity march starting at 7 A.M. from the Antlers Hotel on 4 S. Cascade Ave to Acacia Park.

