Air Force Academy suspends head men’s basketball coach Joe Scott indefinitely

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Air Force Academy announced in a press release its suspension of head men's basketball coach Joe Scott indefinitely while the school investigates his treatment of his cadet athletes.

The military academy said assistant coach Jon Jordan will serve as interim head coach. The team is canceling all media availability during today's home game against Nevada. The press release did not elaborate on the type of treatment Scott is accused of.

Scott had perhaps the most successful run in Air Force men's basketball history during his first stint as head coach from 2001 to 2004, leading the Falcons to their first Mountain West title and first NCAA tournament appearance in 42 years.

Scott has not found the same success in his second go-around as head coach at the Academy. The Falcons have not had a winning season since he took over in 2020. The team is 3-14 headed into Saturday's game with Nevada.