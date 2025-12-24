Popular Christmas gift becoming common reason for emergency room visits across the country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It can't fit under the tree, but that won't stop an e-bike, e-moto, e-dirtbike, or any other variation from potentially being a popular gift this Christmas.

While it can be a thoughtful gift, some trauma surgeons, families, and local first responders say it can also be potentially deadly.

We're talking about e-bikes and their illegal high-powered counterparts that you might unknowingly buy online.

In 2022, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said 24,400 emergency room visits were linked to e-bikes.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO13, "CSPD urges parents and guardians to carefully consider whether a child is physically, cognitively, and emotionally prepared to safely operate an e-bike."

"These machines may look like toys, but they are powerful and can be extremely dangerous in inexperienced hands. We’ve already seen two tragic e-bike deaths in Douglas County involving adults, along with several incidents and injuries investigated by our School Resource Officers, " said Douglas County Sheriff, Darren Weekly.

"E-bikes can be very dangerous, and we don't want to see the tragedy of another youth dying unnecessarily," said Dr. John Maa, a trauma surgeon in California. Dr. Maa has been tracking the rise in injuries that have followed the e-bike's rise in popularity lockstep. He's noticed that the injuries aren't resembling those of an analog bike, but closer to a motorcycle.

It's not a trend unique to the Golden State.

"That was like the worst day of my life," Danielle Barrett still remembers what she was doing on that day in October. She'd just come inside the house and had a sip of coffee when middle school officials told her she needed to go to the hospital for her 11-year-old son, Zane.

"I saw him on this ventilator, and I freaked out," Barrett says. The hospital staff told her Zane fell off the back of a friend's e-bike, hitting the back of his head. He wasn't wearing a helmet.

"He was a straight-A student. Now he's not. He's missed 30-plus days of school. He gets headaches, he gets highly agitated," Barrett says his road to recovery is at least a year long.

These accidents aren't limited to pre-teens, either.

Candi Hegenbert said her partner had purchased an 'e-bike' online for a little less than $1,000. It was advertised as having a top speed of 31 mph.

"I personally had no idea that he could even go 50 miles an hour on this bike. I thought it was just a little bike with a little go," Hegenbert said. Her son soon learned its top speed was 50 mph. She tells me he took the bike for a spin on a clear day and ended up losing control of the bike, trying to hit top speed. He flipped the bike, breaking his wrist in multiple places.

"My reaction was, oh my gosh, you know, this could have been much worse than just a broken wrist."

The Colorado Springs Police Department has some tips on how to stay safe on an e-bike:

Verify the bike’s class and top speed —ensure it complies with Colorado law.

—ensure it complies with Colorado law. Choose age-appropriate equipment ; many children lack the experience and judgment needed to operate powered bikes safely.

; many children lack the experience and judgment needed to operate powered bikes safely. Require helmet use at all times and strongly consider additional protective gear.

and strongly consider additional protective gear. Set clear rules about where and how the e-bike may be used.

about where and how the e-bike may be used. Supervise new riders and provide instruction on traffic laws, trail etiquette, and hazard awareness.

and provide instruction on traffic laws, trail etiquette, and hazard awareness. Never allow children to modify e-bikes to increase speed or power.

