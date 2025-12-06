Skip to Content
Registered sex offender turns himself in to police, confesses that he attempted to lure a young boy

Photo of Ray obtained from Sex offender database.
Published 4:28 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say on Friday, a man on the registered sex offender list confessed to a crime that had not been previously reported to law enforcement.

Picture of Kendon Ray taken from the SOTAR Database.

Kendon Ray, age 34, is now being held in the El Paso County jail after he confessed to police that he attempted to lure a young boy into the bathroom of a retail business along E Platte Avenue.

Ray told the police that the incident happened on Monday, December 1, at noon.

After his confession, the police department says their officers began their search to locate the victim. Officers were able to identify and locate the victim, and CSPD’s Forensic Interview Unit conducted a forensic interview. Ray was then arrested for Enticement of a Child, a Class Four Felony.

According to the Sex Offender Tracking and Registration Colorado Database (SOTAR), Ray was previously convicted for Sex Offense - 2nd Degree Assault for causing injury with a deadly weapon in 2009 when he was 18 years old.

Ray is currently being held without bond in the El Paso County Jail. His first court appearance is set for December 16.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

