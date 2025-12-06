New speed safety cameras make their way to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is rolling out a new tool to slow down speeders, and it will be in action on Monday.

It's called the Automated Vehicle Identification System, and the CSPD says this is new technology to Colorado Springs, but it's proven to increase road safety in other cities across Colorado.

The technology comes in the form of two mobile speed safety camera systems, which you can see here.

KRDO13 spoke to neighbors about their thoughts on this new surveillance.

"Anything we can do to slow folks down on these thoroughfares is a good thing. Especially here, right in a school zone. A lot of people don't even recognize that we're in a school zone, and they speed right through," says a Colorado Springs resident, Olav Saboe.

These systems will be strategically positioned in specific areas, one of which will be school zones.

"Everything we can do to protect our children and the community is a good thing," says Saboe.

However, the new technology is raising some eyebrows among some neighbors.

"I like there to be representation. I don't like to go through a red light mistakenly, or let's say there's snow or ice, and you're trying to do the right thing, but you end up getting penalized because there wasn't a person there to judge in that situation. So I do prefer that there be a law enforcement officer on site to go, yeah, I understand why you made that decision," says Joel Baker.

Though the vehicles will be deployed in a couple of days, CSPD says they will provide a 30-day warning, but after that period, enforcement starts, and fines will be issued for noncompliance.

