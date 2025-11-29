As temperatures drop, non-profit opens emergency warming shelter to save lives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday night, temperatures in Colorado Springs dropped below freezing, and when temperatures outside get this low, it can be deadly for those without shelter.

Because of that, Hope COS organized an emergency shelter at the Sanctuary Church, providing a hot meal, cots to sleep on for the night, and protection from the elements.

KRDO13 spoke with the director of Hope COS, who says he hopes this shelter is able to provide more than just one night out of the cold.

"An entire life can change, starting with one warm night," says Hope COS Director, Joel Siebersma. "That's what it's all about. And trying to help people find what's next and move on and move up. So that's why this is important."

The organization says it will continue to pay attention to the forecast and provide shelter whenever it drops below 19 degrees.

Dan Morgenroth, who will be staying warm in the church, says this shelter is a life-saving measure.

"I have got to know, you know, a lot of people that have passed away throughout the years. And it just makes me really sad because I got to know them very well. I've worked with them, I've been in their life. And it's really sad to lose people," says Morgenroth.

The organization says they are looking for volunteers as we enter the winter season.

