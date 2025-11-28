Pueblo Zoo receives funding boost after difficult year, but support still needed

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A beloved part of the Pueblo community has received some bright news just ahead of the holidays.

Earlier this week, Pueblo City Council voted to increase funding to the Pueblo City Zoo.

The original amount set aside in the 2026 budget called for the zoo to get about $767,000. Councilors agreed to bump that amount up to about $944,000.

The zoo's executive director says it was a welcome boost, but they're not out of the woods yet.

"So we need to keep our nose to the grindstone. We still have financial challenges because over the last two years, it still is a net cut," said Abbie Krause.

She says the zoo has always relied on community support to stay vital. She hopes residents will keep them in mind on Dec. 9th, Colorado Gives Day, and also support the zoo by visiting Electra-Critters. The spectacular holiday light display opens this Friday.

