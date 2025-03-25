Pueblo Zoo faces budget shortfall

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Zoo is facing a significant budget shortfall. They’re asking the public to help support the zoo community so they don’t have to close their doors.



All day Tuesday, visitors went in and out of the gates at the zoo to see different animals up close. But as each person funnels through, they’re also supporting the zoo with each ticket purchase. It’s support that the executive director tells KRDO13 they need.



Whether you're a fan of big cats or playful penguins, the Pueblo Zoo has something for everyone. Abbie Krause, the executive director, for one, loves the lions.

"The Pueblo Zoo buildings and grounds are owned by the city of Pueblo, and we're run by the Zoological Society. And as the city goes through some budgetary issues and some cutbacks, we are also experiencing cutbacks to about a $200,000 shortfall after we've made as many adjustments as we can," explained Krause.

She says dipping into their monetary reserves is black and white.

"Cutting too much into expenses really is not possible because it affects the well-being of the animals. So, again, looking over the long term, we need to get those reserves back up. First of all, we need to get back into the black and then get those reserves up. And we were doing pretty well. But this is hard economic times. We were starting to make some progress, but the inflation and the uncertainty of our markets today are going to make things tough. And there's going to be a lot more competition for donations and whatnot," said Krause.

To keep guests roaming freely, she's calling for the community to come support. She says if support dwindles in the coming years due to shoppers feeling inflation in their wallets and if they struggle to get grants as the competition is ever so competitive it would put the future of the zoo in an uncertain place.

"The city would have to make some decisions about whether this is something that we want to keep in our community. We are working as hard as we can to keep this up. And I know that they're making very tough decisions, but, we this is a money generator, a tourism generator and educator, quality of life, entity. So we will have to make some decisions about where we want to invest in our community because if we don't want to invest in the zoo, we may not have it," explained Krause.

The zoo says they're doing a half-priced day on Wednesday if you want to visit for spring break. They're also always accepting donations and new members.

The City of Pueblo sent this statement to KRDO13:

The City of Pueblo allocated $903,123.54 for fiscal year 2025 per our contract with Pueblo Zoo. Although the Pueblo Zoo shared during the budgeting process in 2024 their financial hardship and desire to increase revenue, they have not share any update with the City of Pueblo that alluded to closing their doors. A City of Pueblo Spokesperson

The zoo says this is a challenge, and they can't predict the future, but with the help of the community, they say they will get through it.