Two hospitalized after car drives into home in northwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Fire crews said they rescued two people trapped in their SUV and sent them to the hospital after they crashed into a home in northwest Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), crews responded to a crash near North 30th Street and Centauri Road at around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 25. The agency confirmed there were "multiple trapped parties" still inside the crashed car.

"I woke up to the house shaking and a loud bang," the homeowner Joseph Mardesich said. "I look out the outside window, and I see the top of an SUV."

The car hit the wall of Mardesich's basement, caving in the window and causing the wall to bow inward. The car did not break all the way through the wall. Mardeseich said the fire department installed support beams to prevent the wall from collapsing.

"It's not ideal timing with the holidays coming up, but I was just glad my wife and I were both upstairs and on the opposite side of the house," Mardeseich said.

A video from the department shows the involved car outside the home, which has clear damage to its exterior.

Courtesy: CSFD

Around 5:45 a.m., CSFD said it successfully freed the car's driver and passenger and sent them to the hospital in stable condition.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as we learn more.

