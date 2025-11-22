I-25 Southbound closed near Rockrimmon Blvd due to police activity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The major highway connecting Colorado Springs to the rest of the Front Range is seeing a major delay due to police activity.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking drivers to find another route. In a post made on social media at 8:10 p.m., the police department said I-25 is closed due to police activity near the Rockrimmon Blvd exit. It's not clear what triggered the closure; however, a viewer called into the KRDO13 News Station and said she saw at least eight police cars in the area.

KRDO13 is sending a team to the site of the closure to learn more. For updates on the road closure visit COTrip.