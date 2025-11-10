Skip to Content
Evacuations implemented following gas line incident in Fountain

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 8:39 PM
Published 7:25 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Fire Department is on the scene of an underground gas line that has been struck near the 800 block of Hayloft as of 7 p.m.

According to the city, a portion of the area has been evacuated, and Black Hills Energy is on scene.

Map from Peak Alerts

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has also issued a shelter-in-place order for those within a half-mile radius of the gas leak.

FFD reports the search for the leak could take several hours and urges those affected to contact Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767).

Abby Smith

