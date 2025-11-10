Evacuations implemented following gas line incident in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Fire Department is on the scene of an underground gas line that has been struck near the 800 block of Hayloft as of 7 p.m.

According to the city, a portion of the area has been evacuated, and Black Hills Energy is on scene.

Map from Peak Alerts

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has also issued a shelter-in-place order for those within a half-mile radius of the gas leak.

FFD reports the search for the leak could take several hours and urges those affected to contact Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767).

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.