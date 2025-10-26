In the face of expiring SNAP benefits, Pueblo residents are helping their own

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A group of residents living in the East Side of Pueblo has banded together to support their neighbors through this uncertain time of SNAP benefits being cut off.

A neighborhood advocate we spoke to says a majority of those living in her neighborhood rely on those benefits, herself included, and something needed to be done.

"If it's stressing me out, it's stressing other people in my neighborhood out. And, as a council, we decided that if our neighbors are hurting, struggling. We're struggling," says Amanda Welty-Soto, a neighborhood advocate.

To ensure no one goes hungry, they've started a food drive at a local grocery store.

Supermarket Gonzalez, located at 224 E Fourth St, will now be the location for anyone who wants to donate perishables.

"We had a secret shopper, purchase $500 worth of food, anonymously, and donate it," says Amanda, shocked by the community engagement.

Amanda says that though their focus is to help their neighbors on the East Side, she hopes they inspire other neighborhoods in Pueblo and beyond to do the same.

"We're hoping that this encourages other people in other neighborhoods to try to do the same thing, try to be a good neighbor to your neighbor, learn their names. Don't let your neighbors or neighbors go hungry," says Welty-Soto.

The council says they intend to distribute the food on Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis.

The time has not been confirmed, but Amanda says they will be sure to post updates on the Pueblo East Side Community Facebook page.

