Ski swap comes to Colorado Springs and donates a portion of the proceeds to food bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Is there anyone more Absolutely Colorado than a ski swap where some of the profits go to help those in need?

This weekend, the 2025 Colorado Springs Ski Swap came to the Roy J Wasson Academic Campus.

The swap lasted two days: Friday and Saturday. During that time, people could stop by and purchase new and used winter sports gear at a discounted price.

Dale Roberts, the founder of Rocky Mountain Ski Swap, said the swap fills a need in the community and helps bring families together.

"We want to help strengthen the family, but when you've got 2 or 3 kids, that can get quite expensive to outfit them to be up on the hill skiing down the slopes. And so this gives us an opportunity. We can outfit the kids for under $200, and let's say they grow out of it. Well, they bring it back next year, sell it on consignment, and get the next size up, so they're good to go for another year," Roberts explained.

On Friday, guests had to pay an $8 entry fee, but a portion of that fee and of the sales will go to help the Food Bank of the Rockies.

If you missed out, the next ski swap might be a bit of a drive. Roberts says they'll be in Denver on November 14th.