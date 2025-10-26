Rampart High School Band dominates 4A state championship to claim back-to-back titles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Annnnnnnndddddd Still! Your 4A High School Band Champions are the Rampart Rams.

This weekend, marching bands from as far away as Fruita and Montrose traveled to Air Force's Falcon Stadium for the 4A State Championship Competition.

The Rampart High School Band came in as the reigning champs and ended the night holding the trophy again after a dominating performance.

The Rams won with an 88.25 score, but that's not all. They swept the High Music Performance, High Visual Performance, and High General Effect competitions.

Rampart High School is no stranger to band dominance. This is the second time on the other side of the century mark that the Rams have repeated as champions. In 2005 and 2006, the Rampart High School won back-to-back band championships, then had to wait more than 15 years to win again.

Congratulations to the Rampart High Marching Band!