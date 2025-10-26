Skip to Content
One person in the hospital with serious injuries after crash at Pikes Peak Ave and Union Blvd

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 9:13 PM
Published 7:08 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -

UPDATE:

The intersection has since reopened.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says one person was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Original Report:

Drivers are being asked to seek alternative routes as multiple lanes on popular thoroughfares are closed due to a car crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of E Pikes Peak Ave and S Union Blvd. The Colorado Springs Police Department announced the lane closures at 6:35 P.M.

KRDO13 has a team at the scene and is working to learn how many vehicles were impacted, if there were injuries, and the cause of the crash.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

