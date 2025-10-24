Family seeks support after devastating fire renders Pueblo home uninhabitable

PUEBLO, Colo. -- A Pueblo Man spent years renovating an old house, hoping to see a return on his investment or make it the new family home, only to have it go up in flames.

Now the family in Pueblo is asking for help after a fire made their home uninhabitable.

The home sits along East First Street near South Hudson Avenue, where the Pueblo Police Department says the fire began overnight on October 22. Police say the fire department remained on the scene until 4 a.m., but the house is unlivable.

In the following days, Elizabeth Diaz started a GoFundMe to help her parents recover from the damage, who thankfully weren't home at the time of the fire. Diaz says her father, Jose Burgos, spent years remodeling the home by himself, making the fire even more disastrous.

"When I say he literally just finished it, like, he literally just finished remodeling it with the hopes of, you know, selling it or potentially moving in. So it's devastating seeing how, you know, his hard work just gone," Diaz said. "They're heartbroken."

As for a potential investigation into the fire, a spokesperson for the PPD says there is currently no evidence pointing to this being an act of arson.

For now, the home sits locked while the family works to manage the damage.

"My parents have always helped me whenever I needed something, and I know that people in the community have always received help from my dad as well. He's helped many people, whether it's moving or doing things. I'm just doing this GoFundMe, just to help them have some relief from the devastation of losing their home," Diaz explained.

Click here to donate.

