‘Safety Action Plan’ underway for safer streets in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, the city showcased its first-ever 'Safety Action Plan' during an open house at City Hall after receiving a $230,000 grant last year to fund the study.

Similar to a road map, it identifies intersections of high crash risks and is aimed at preventing injuries and deaths by identifying trouble spots on the roads around town.

The plan is still under development, but the city says the open house was about getting the public involved to take necessary proactive steps to decrease car, pedestrian, and cycling crashes.

One major intersection on the list of concerning intersections is Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road, not surprising given the high volume of traffic there.

But the city is also looking to identify other areas of public concern.

City officials can't be everywhere at once so they've created an interactive map where locals can pinpoint locations and make their own suggestions for better safety.

"We really want to hear from the public about what they're seeing, what they're experiencing on our roads, to help us really make sure we know all those trouble spots, as well as some solutions that might work to improve safety at those intersections," says Bart Bedsole, the city's spokesperson.

Furthermore, having a 'Safety Action Plan' in place is a game-changer when it's time to apply for more grants down the road, according to the city.

"By us having this safety action plan complete on the shelf, ready to go. This really opens the door for us to receive a good chunk of that funding," says Bedsole.

The study is planned to be completed around March of 2026 and will include solutions based on this public input.

If you would like to make your own suggestions, you can still do so until November 19th, here.

