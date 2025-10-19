One family displaced in Eastern Colorado Springs apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents at a Colorado Springs apartment complex had to evacuate their homes as firefighters battled a fire at the complex.

On Sunday night, the two Colorado Springs fire vehicles responded to an apartment along N. Murray Blvd. N. Murray between Platte and Maxwell has been temporarily shut down due to water supply lines that cross the roadway to a hydrant.

The fire department told KRDO13 that one family has been displaced by the fire. An official origin of the fire has not been identified, but firefighters said it appeared that the blaze started in the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit.