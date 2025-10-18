Skip to Content
Pueblo Fire Department & Red Cross install new smoke detectors for Bessemer residents

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - More than 50 Pueblo residents in the Bessemer neighborhood are now more prepared for fire danger.

This weekend, the Pueblo Fire Department, Red Cross Volunteers, Black Hills Energy, and Xcel Energy went door-to-door checking to see if homes have working smoke detectors.

Whether it was a smoke detector without batteries or a home with no smoke detector at all, PFD and the Red Cross were there to help. The fire department says that in all, 60 lives were made safer today.

Everything, even the full installation of smoke detectors, was free to households in the area.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

