Colorado veterans service center asking community for help as Gov’t shutdown continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The government shutdown continues to impact the Southern Colorado community, and now the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is asking for donations from the public as demand sharply increases.

The service center says it remains dedicated to being a hub for veterans in need, but with a "surge in need, there's also a surge for support."

One service they offer is a biweekly food drive, and they anticipate the turnout to double.

At this rate, they say, if anyone is inclined to support the cause, now is the time to do it.

"Unfortunately, for the last couple of years, all the nonprofits come together and do the what-if drill, if people are furloughed or laid off, you know, this year it's longer than normal," says Bob McLaughlin, the Mt. Carmel executive director.

Through different programs such as rent assistance and behavioral health and wellness, they say these services and food distributions work as an opportunity to offset somebody's bills, and they see it as their duty to provide.

If you are interested in donating, you can do so here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.