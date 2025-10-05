Skip to Content
Hikers, bikers, and dogs enjoy the year’s final Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods

Two pups enjoying the last motorless morning of 2025.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Bikers, hikers, and even some dogs came out to enjoy the last motorless morning at the Garden of the Gods this year.

If you're unfamiliar, it's when the road through the park is closed to cars, giving people a chance to slow down and enjoy the scenery. 

The final 2025 edition of the event went out with a bang! Sunday was the perfect day to take advantage of the lack of noisy cars and soak in the fall colors and beauty of the Garden of the Gods.

Don't fret if you missed out; Motorless Mornings will start up again in April 2026.

For more information, click here.

