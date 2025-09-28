Did you lose an emu in Pueblo?

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Lake Pueblo State Park is brimming with wildlife. Deer, coyotes, owls, and even a salamander or two, but what about an emu?

On Sunday, Lake Pueblo State Park put out a message on social media inquiring, "If you have lost your emu, please contact the park."

According to the Smithsonian, emus are not native to Pueblo--only Australia. One of the largest birds in the world, emus weigh more than 100lbs and stand taller than five feet.

The state park said the bird was spotted in this picture along Highway 96 at mile marker 46 on Sunday at 12:30 pm.

Now the big bird has been captured by local authorities and is being held by animal control.