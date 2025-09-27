Two found dead in Fountain home, leaving three children orphaned

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Friends and family are stepping up to help three children left behind after police found two dead inside a Fountain home.

On Thursday, the Fountain Police Department responded to a 911 call after dispatchers heard a disturbance and left the phone line open.

Upon arrival, officers found two dead in a home on the north side of town. The FPD has not released any further details, but family and friends have identified Amanda Larribas, who they say was a wonderful friend and even better mother.

KRDO13 spoke to Amanda's best friend, who has started a GoFundMe to ensure a safety net for Amanda's children.

"The GoFundMe that we set up is going to go towards them, towards all the kids, towards their future. And just to secure everything for them," says Kristina Ford, best friend of Amanda.

Kristina Ford was once Amanda Larribas' neighbor on Bonita Drive. They were two stay-at-home moms who quickly connected over their shared love for their children. Which is why once Kristina heard the news, she rushed to Amanda’s house to make sure her three kids were safe.

"I left work, and I went straight there. And I got the kids...and I didn't want to...let them out of my sight," says Kristina.

Loved ones have since been bringing children toys and supplies to Kristina’s home and have set up a vigil at the front door where Amanda lost her life.

Kristina says the kids' grandmother is working towards getting custody of the three children, and it's a battle she hopes is won.

Fountain police are still investigating, but if you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can do so here.

