CO Republicans elect new minority leader after Rep. Pugliese steps down

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, Colorado Republicans elected their replacement for Rep. Rose Pugliese, who represented parts of El Paso County, after she stepped down last week.

This person won't be the new representative for District 14; rather, this is the new House Minority Leader. A position that Pugliese held before stepping down.

Rep. Jarvis Caldwell, also representing a part of El Paso County, is the new House Minority Leader.

Map from the Colorado General Assembly.

The orange area makes up Colorado House 20, the area that Rep. Caldwell currently represents.

In a press release announcing Rep. Caldwell as the new minority leader, the GOP leader pledged that Republicans will continue to unify and put forward the best ideas to make Colorado a place where the next generation can thrive.

According to Rep. Caldwell's campaign website, he previously served on the D20 School Board and worked as an aide in 2022 to Asst. Minority Leader Tim Geitner.