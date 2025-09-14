Suspect barricades himself in Colorado Springs home, triggering temporary shelter-in-place order

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Families living along Ochre View were told to stay in their homes for several hours this morning as Colorado Springs Police dealt with a suspect barricaded in his home.

Colorado Springs Police say just before 7:00 this morning, they received a call reporting a domestic violence menacing incident.

When officers arrived, they were able to evacuate everybody from the residence, including the victim, while the suspect barricaded himself inside the house.

Peak Alerts sent out a shelter-in-place notice for every residence within 100 yards of the barricaded suspect at 7:55 a.m.

With the help of a K9 officer and the tactical enforcement unit, police were able to find Nickolas Jones, 35, hiding in the home. Jones has been booked into the El Paso County Jail. At this time, it's not clear exactly what crimes Jones has been charged with.