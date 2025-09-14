Car crashes into utility box, cutting off power for nearly 2,000 in the middle of the Broncos game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Not even an hour into the football game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts, a power outage cut TV screens to black and made laptop screens freeze.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says at 2:53 p.m., they received calls about a one-car crash near the intersection of Voyager Parkway and Ridgeline Drive. Police say the car rolled into a CSU utility box, causing a power outage in the area.

According to the CSU Outage Map, 1,478 customers are without power, and the estimated time power will be back on is 6:43 p.m.

Police say that after the car made impact with the utility box, everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out of the car before it caught on fire. No one was taken to the hospital because of the crash.

Also of note, while police officers, firefighters and an ambulance were on the way, none were the actual first responder. The police department says that right after the crash, a citizen grabbed a fire extinguisher and was putting out the fire before anyone else arrived.

Updates for when the power will come back on can be found here, and for those who are slated to miss the rest of the Broncos game, you can tune in to KRDO13 News at 10 p.m. and Spots Extra with Rob Namnoum and Danny Mata tonight at 10:30 p.m.