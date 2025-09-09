Buc-ees on the Ballot: Your guide to the Palmer Lake special recall election

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - Tonight, Palmer Lake residents have a choice: Do they want a Buc-ees in their community?

There are three questions on the September 9 Special Election Ballot.

Do you want to recall Town Trustee Kevin Dreher? Do you want to recall Town Trustee Shana Ball? Then you have the option to vote for two of the three potential candidates to replace Dreher and/or Ball if they are recalled.

Those candidates are: Roger Moseley, John Marble, and Elizabeth Harris Should voter approval be required for land annexations?

The third and final question about the land annexation ordinance says,

"Any proposal to annex land into the Town of Palmer Lake shall be subject to approval by a majority vote of the registered electors of the Town of Palmer Lake at a regular or special municipal election. No annexation shall be deemed effective unless and until it has been approved by the voters in accordance with this ordinance."

If passed, this ordinance would go into effect immediately, and the ballot language says it would retroactively apply to "any annexation approved by the Town Board of Trustees within one year prior to the effective date of this ordinance but not yet finalized." That includes those pending legal challenges or awaiting infrastructure developments.

This is a mail-in only election. There is no in-person voting. All ballots need to be turned in to the town hall during business hours and received by the Town Clerk by 7:00 p.m. for the vote to be counted. A vote tally will be announced tonight, but that will not be the final result. The results will be finalized by September 19 at the latest.

A sample ballot for the election can be found below:

