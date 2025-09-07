1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police haven't arrested anyone after a shooting that killed one person and injured another at an apartment complex near North Academy Blvd. and Mitchell High School.

Police say they responded to the shooting at approximately 11:09 PM on September 6, 2025.

When they arrived at the apartment complex on Potter Dr., officers located a person already dead with at least one gunshot wound.

There was another individual reported to have a gunshot wound, but it was not life-threatening. That person was transported to the hospital.

KRDO13 spoke to the owner of San Miguel Wellness, which shares a fence with the apartment complex. The owner says she was awake doing laundry when she heard multiple gunshots.

"My husband had gone to sleep already, so I debated about waking him up to come and see what was happening. But I definitely heard gunshots. Several all in a row. And then I started hearing a woman crying out very loud. I mean, it was just on the other side of this fence, probably between the two buildings right there. And she did not stop until the cops got there," says Cheryl Atencio, CEO of San Miguel Wellness.

Police tell us no one has been arrested in connection with this shooting. If anyone has information related to this incident, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

