Walking trail to close this week due to road construction in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Joggers, dog-walkers, and bikers in Manitou Springs will need to take a detour as construction along Manitou Ave is causing a nearby walking trail to close.

Map of closure provided by Manitou Springs.

A Manitou Springs City Spokesperson said that come Monday, Phase 4 of the Creek Walk Trail Project will begin, causing the closure of the trail (see above image). The city said crews came to the conclusion that a full closure of walking paths is the safest solution, because leaving it open would force hikers, walkers, and bikers to backtrack at active work zones.

24-hour traffic control will remain in the area. Crews will be working from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city adds that this phase of the Creek Walk Trail Project is supported by a $250,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

It says the goal of phase 4 is to improve pedestrian safety and ADA-accessible mobility while strengthening connections between neighborhoods, businesses, and parks.

