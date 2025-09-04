Skip to Content
Top Stories

Performers to line streets of Old Colorado City for final “Mystical Stroll”

By
today at 6:27 AM
Published 5:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Performers, musicians, tarot card readers and costume actors will take to Colorado Avenue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to close out Old Colorado City's first-ever "Mystical Stroll" series.

The Old Colorado City Associates (OCCA) said there will be fire breathers, musicians, hula hoop dancers and more.

Tune in to Good Morning Colorado, where KRDO13's Bradley Davis is live with one of the performers and some of the participating local business owners.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.