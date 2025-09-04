Performers to line streets of Old Colorado City for final “Mystical Stroll”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Performers, musicians, tarot card readers and costume actors will take to Colorado Avenue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to close out Old Colorado City's first-ever "Mystical Stroll" series.

The Old Colorado City Associates (OCCA) said there will be fire breathers, musicians, hula hoop dancers and more.

Tune in to Good Morning Colorado, where KRDO13's Bradley Davis is live with one of the performers and some of the participating local business owners.