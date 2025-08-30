Controversy over performance at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Several viewers reached out to KRDO13 on Saturday, up in arms over a performance on the 'free stage' at the Colorado State Fair.

The performance, which went semi-viral on Facebook, shows a woman in what looks like a black swimsuit dancing around a pole to music. State Fair officials say it was unexpected, but the performing group says it was not sexual and was a planned performance.

The State Fair officials said the performance was booked through a third-party vendor and that they didn't know what the content of the act was going to be.

In an email sent to KRDO13, they wrote:

"The events that took place Friday, August 29, on one of our free entertainment stages at the Colorado State Fairgrounds are unfortunate and do not reflect the Fair’s commitment to family-friendly entertainment. This was part of a series of performances booked by a third-party stage production vendor. The performance’s content was not transparently disclosed before the performance began. However, the Colorado State Fair takes full responsibility for the performance and for allowing it to continue. We apologize to all who have been impacted."

However, the group behind the performance is pushing back against this statement.

KRDO13 spoke to Jaqueline Santos, the owner of Peacock Pole Art and Body Weight Fitness.

She said this is the 4th year one of their performers has put on a show at the State Fair. As for the notion that the performance wasn't family-friendly, Santos disagrees. She says they specifically curate shows that showcase the power behind pole dancing while keeping it tasteful and family-friendly.

In response to some of the uproar, Santos wrote on social media,

"I want to clarify that our performers at the Colorado State Fair was part of an artistic, athletic, and fully age-appropriate pole performance. Pole is often misunderstood, but it is a legitimate sport and art form—recognized worldwide—with strength, flexibility, musicality, and storytelling at its core. We take great pride in curating routines that are empowering, tasteful, and suitable for a family-friendly audience. This was not a nightclub act, nor was it intended to be “inappropriate.” It was a celebration of movement, creativity, and culture—just like the other dance and acrobatic acts at the fair."

KRDO13 will have more on this controversy tomorrow at 5 pm on Channel 13.