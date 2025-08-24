Security and hospitality services are being increased in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you're downtown, you may see people walking around with neon green vests on, but don't worry, they're more approachable than you may think.

The Clean & Safe Pilot Program launched this summer, and now it's increasing its manpower by adding ambassadors in the downtown area. It's working to make the area more welcoming for locals and tourists- business owners say they've already noticed a difference.

One ambassador we spoke to says people often assume they are there to regulate the parking.

"We’ve had that a couple of times, they're like, oh, I gotta run to my parking meter. I'm like, no, we're not parking people. We're here to help you out," says Claire Ami, a downtown ambassador.

But if they're not there to give you a ticket, what exactly do these ambassadors do?

They are downtown's first line of defense in case someone needs medical attention, they pick up trash, interact with people experiencing homelessness, and even hand out water to ensure everyone is staying hydrated.

"There was a person that we helped, about two weeks ago, when it was really hot, and actually kind of smoky out, and he was having some heat exhaustion from being out. He was wearing long sleeves, an older, elderly fellow, and helped him out," says Claire. "For me, I'm passionate about our community. So I want to make sure it feels happy, pleasant, positive. And I think that's the mission."

Ambassadors are on duty Wednesday through Sunday from 11 in the morning until 6 at night.

By September, the program intends to have two full-time outreach workers to provide quick assistance to individuals in crisis, working closely with police and security.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.