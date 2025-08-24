Fire reduces RV to just the frame in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Only the frame is left behind after a fire fully engulfed an RV in the eastern part of Colorado Springs.

The fire sent up big plumes of black smoke, leading to multiple viewers calling into KRDO13 to report the fire just east of Powers Blvd.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says multiple units attacked the fire located at Aeroplaza Drive and Vapor Trail. The fire was declared under control just after 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze said no one was injured. It's still unclear how many people were displaced or how the fire started.