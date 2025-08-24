Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fire reduces RV to just the frame in eastern Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Published 3:22 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Only the frame is left behind after a fire fully engulfed an RV in the eastern part of Colorado Springs.

The fire sent up big plumes of black smoke, leading to multiple viewers calling into KRDO13 to report the fire just east of Powers Blvd.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says multiple units attacked the fire located at Aeroplaza Drive and Vapor Trail. The fire was declared under control just after 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze said no one was injured. It's still unclear how many people were displaced or how the fire started.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.