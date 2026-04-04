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Sunny and Dry Easter in Southern Colorado followed by Rain Chances

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April 4, 2026 11:19 PM
Published 3:08 PM

Sunday will bring dry and pleasant weather. If you are one of those heading out to Easter services in the morning, expect lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start to the day. The sunshine will continue throughout the afternoon and evening, with highS climbing into the 60s.

We will see a shift in the weather pattern staring on Monday, which could bring us a chance of showers throughout the upcoming week. Monday we could see afternoon and evening showers moving through area of the Pikes Peak Region.

Tuesday will bring a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 60s. Wednesday will bring back the possibility of fire weather to portions of Southern Colorado. Our chances of afternoon and evening showers will continue on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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