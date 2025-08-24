Skip to Content
CO Highway closed for environmental clean-up after semi crashes and batteries catch on fire

Rocky Ford Fire Department
OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - CO Hwy 10 has been closed since 8:30 this morning after a semi-truck carrying lithium batteries crashed on the side of the road, causing the batteries to ignite.

Colorado State Patrol says this is more than an average semi-truck crash. The environmental clean-up team and hazmat team have been at the scene of the crash for hours because the lithium batteries are an environmental hazard.

The Environmental Protection Agency classifies lithium batteries as ignitable and reactive waste.

The photos above were shared by the Rocky Ford Fire Department on social media. The crash happened west of Rocky Ford near mile marker 53.

The state patrol says the driver of the semi walked away with minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is unknown.

The state patrol said it's difficult to say when exactly the highway will be back open due to the cleanup needed for this particular crash.

For road closure updates, check COTRIP.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

