Firefighters rescue injured hiker on Garden of the Gods trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department's High Angle Rescue Team responded to a call for help in the Garden of the Gods.

The fire department says they found an injured person along Scotsman Trail. The Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center names that trail as a favorite and describes it as "A moderate trail that loops through the Park," where hikers can enjoy the distant views of the Central Garden formations from rolling, rocky trails.

The rescued party sustained only minor injuries, and CSFD reports that none of their firefighters were injured during the rescue.