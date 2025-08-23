Skip to Content
Top Stories

Firefighters rescue injured hiker on Garden of the Gods trail

CSFD
By
Published 7:34 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department's High Angle Rescue Team responded to a call for help in the Garden of the Gods.

The fire department says they found an injured person along Scotsman Trail. The Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center names that trail as a favorite and describes it as "A moderate trail that loops through the Park," where hikers can enjoy the distant views of the Central Garden formations from rolling, rocky trails.

The rescued party sustained only minor injuries, and CSFD reports that none of their firefighters were injured during the rescue.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.