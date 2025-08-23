Families who used Davis Mortuary services anxiously wait for answers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter has been located, but has not been charged with any crimes despite the ongoing investigation into his funeral home.

But for families who may be impacted, that's hard to accept, especially when their loved ones may have been left in that building for years.

One woman we spoke to now wonders if it was really her mother's remains she put to rest.

Kahli Roth entrusted Davis Mortuary in 2024 with her mother’s dying wish: she wanted to be cremated and scattered in Washington. Kahli was sure to follow through and fulfill those wishes, or so she thought.

"It's been really hard for me. My mom's death is, like, one of the hardest things that I've had to deal with. And the fact that now I have so many questions going through my head, as to like, is she really, is she really there? Is he really here? Is she at rest?" Kahli questions.

Kahli tells us she chose Davis Mortuary because she knew they had been in business for over a century. She says she's shocked at the betrayal that has affected her family and so many others.

Governor Polis has asked the Pueblo Coroner to resign; however, it's still not clear whether he will actually step down. In the meantime, the Fremont County Coroner has been deputized to perform the Coroner's duties in Pueblo County.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations officials have set up a victim assistance tip line while the investigation continues, which families can reach at (719) 257-3359.

