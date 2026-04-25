Beginning of daily rain chances

Red Flag Warnings for the southern portion of the I-25 corridor, portions of the High Country, and the San Luis Valley from 12PM until 8PM due to dry and breezy conditions, gust up to 40 mph is possible.

Today will start nice but become cloudy as the day continues. There is a chance for isolated rain showers starting in the afternoon to evening. The High Country has chance for and rain showers. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s for Southern Colorado.

Tonight we will have lows back in the 30s to 40s. Rain and snow showers continue for the High Country. The I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains will begin drying out by the early night, a few hometowns in the Eastern Plains could have an isolated shower into the late night hours of Saturday and into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Sunday we will continue to have highs in the 60s to 70s with rain and snow chances continuing. The High Country will see widespread rain and snow showers then they will become isolated as we head into the afternoon. Along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains we will continue to have isolated rain chances beginning in the afternoon. We will dry out by the night time but portions of the High Country will still continue to have snow.

The wet weather continues Monday, the High Country will begin to rain and snow in the morning that push towards the I-25 corridor by the afternoon, portions of Teller County could see some snow or a mix during this time. Then the rain will continue to push East and we will dry out by the midnight hour. Temperatures will continue to be in the 60s to 70s.

We will have a chance for daily afternoon to evening showers and potential thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will continue to be in the 60s to 70s.

We will keep with the rain chances for the second half of the work week as well with highs dropping into the 50s to 60s Thursday and continuing Friday. We could potentially see a mix in the lower elevations Friday.