Fatal crash causes delays on I-25 Northbound just north of Monument

today at 4:37 PM
Published 2:43 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - UPDATE at 4:15: Colorado State Patrol says one person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a two-vehicle crash on I-25.

State Patrol says the crash happened a quarter after noon at mile marker 165 in the northbound lanes of I-25, just north of Palmer Lake.

Details on the crash are limited, but the State Patrol said a Honda Accord and a GMC Yukon were involved. The crash caused one of the vehicles to roll multiple times.

One of the vehicle's drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to a hospital by helicopter in a flight for life situation.

The other driver and passenger(s) only suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

According to COTrip, drivers on that stretch of I-25 are still seeing heavy delays. Slower speeds are advised, and only the right northbound lane is closed at this time.

Original Report:

I-25 heading up to Denver has turned into a parking lot. The Colorado Department of Transportation says a crash caused parts of the highway to shut down.

The crash happened between Exit 163: County Line Road and Exit 167: Greenland at mile marker 164.

KRDO13 is working to learn more about this crash and will provide updates.

Michael Logerwell

