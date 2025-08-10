Windy conditions cause more fallen trees in Pueblo County leading to unsafe conditions

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A fallen tree put an end to river fun for tubers and kayakers on the Arkansas River Sunday. The large tree fell straight across the channel, creating a dangerous obstacle.

Colorado Springs Parks and Wildlife are advising recreationalists to be careful around the area. It's just a little over three miles above the area known as the Swallows.

But it's not just at the river; we're seeing this happen all over Pueblo this weekend.

A local tree trimming business tells KRDO 13 that the weather during this time keeps them very busy.

"It's been really random. These storms come through, and all of a sudden it's 70-mile-an-hour gusts and trees are failing," says Danny Moberly, owner of Moberly's Tree Service.

This last month, the owners say they have seen people get trapped in their houses, and they've had to use cranes to safely remove the fallen trees.

Danny tells us, one factor that could keep trees from falling over is proper pruning practices.

He suggests thinning out the limbs so the wind can blow through them while also keeping the snow from building up and breaking the branches.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they're still assessing what it will take to remove the tree from the river, but we will keep you updated as crews continue working during these high winds.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.