Skip to Content
Top Stories

Police searching for suspect after shots fired outside of downtown Colorado Springs nightclub

KRDO
By
New
Published 8:39 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say three to four shots were fired after an argument erupted outside a nightclub in downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday Morning.

Just before 2 a.m., members of the Colorado Springs DART (Downtown Area Response Team) heard multiple gunshots from an area on N Tejon Street. Officers quickly found no one had been shot.

After speaking with witnesses, the officers determined that a large fight had broken out in front of the nightclubs, and one suspect fired several rounds into the air.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says its officers are reviewing surveillance videos to identify the person who fired the shots.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.