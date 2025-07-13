Police searching for suspect after shots fired outside of downtown Colorado Springs nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say three to four shots were fired after an argument erupted outside a nightclub in downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday Morning.

Just before 2 a.m., members of the Colorado Springs DART (Downtown Area Response Team) heard multiple gunshots from an area on N Tejon Street. Officers quickly found no one had been shot.

After speaking with witnesses, the officers determined that a large fight had broken out in front of the nightclubs, and one suspect fired several rounds into the air.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says its officers are reviewing surveillance videos to identify the person who fired the shots.

No injuries have been reported at this time.