Homes evacuated on Western Slope as South Rim Fire continues to burn in National Park

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An evacuation order has been issued for residents in Montrose County due to the expanding South Rim Fire.

Evacuation map for Montrose County.

The Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park shared this map of where evacuations have been issued for Montrose. The evacuation order encompasses homes on M73, N73, N74, and O74 roads.

The national park is asking people to grab any important information, medications, and pets and leave the area immediately.

The fire has grown to 2,865 Acres. Earlier today, officials said firefighters were focusing their efforts on protecting critical values such as dam infrastructure and homes. Growth of the fire has primarily come on the south and east sides of the fire.