Teen killed in rollover crash near Peyton others sent to hospital, several not wearing seatbelts says State Patrol

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A car traveling north on Peyton Highway rolled over into a nearby field, killing one and sending three others to the hospital, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Colorado State Patrol says all four passengers in the car were 16 years old, and most were not wearing seat belts.

State Patrol tells us the crash happened at the intersection of Pinon Park Road and North Peyton Highway just before 11 a.m.

State Patrol says a Nissan Pathfinder rolled over approximately four times, landing on its right side in a nearby field.

In total, four people were sent to the hospital. The driver, a 16-year-old male from Castle Rock, was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A passenger in the car was also ejected. State Patrol says a 16-year-old female, also from Castle Rock, was not wearing her seatbelt when she was ejected from the car. She is being treated at a local hospital with minor injuries.

The two other passengers also sustained minor injuries. State Patrol says they are also 16 years old and only one of them, a male from Franktown, was wearing his seatbelt.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office assisted the State Patrol on the crash.

State troopers are still investigating. The cause of the crash has not been identified.